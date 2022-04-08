MPD

Burglary

4 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 31, property removed from storage unit and damaged.

Thefts

600 Dayton St., #430, April 7, property removed from purse.

6 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 13-April 7, purchases made using checks by someone other than account holder.

O'Reilly Auto Parts/Criswell Services, 301 S. York St., March 21, purchases made using checks by someone other than account holder.

820 Elgin Ave., April 4-6, merchandise purchased not received.

1203 Patterson St., April 6, money removed from account by someone other than account holder.

2000 Ridge Ave., April 6-7, tires and rims removed from vehicle.

