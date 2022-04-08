Burglary
4 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 31, property removed from storage unit and damaged.
Thefts
600 Dayton St., #430, April 7, property removed from purse.
6 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 13-April 7, purchases made using checks by someone other than account holder.
O'Reilly Auto Parts/Criswell Services, 301 S. York St., March 21, purchases made using checks by someone other than account holder.
820 Elgin Ave., April 4-6, merchandise purchased not received.
1203 Patterson St., April 6, money removed from account by someone other than account holder.
2000 Ridge Ave., April 6-7, tires and rims removed from vehicle.
