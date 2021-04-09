MPD

Assaults

2018 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 24-April 8, domestic.

1816 E. Broadway, April 8, with a knife.

Burglary

826 S. York St., April 7, property removed from residence.

Theft

Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass, April 8, shoplifting.

