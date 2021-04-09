Assaults
2018 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 24-April 8, domestic.
1816 E. Broadway, April 8, with a knife.
Burglary
826 S. York St., April 7, property removed from residence.
Theft
Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass, April 8, shoplifting.
Thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 9, 2021 @ 12:38 pm
Dan Mayes, 65, of Oktaha, OK passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 in Oktaha. Dan was born in Muskogee, OK on September 24, 1955 the son of Thomas Mayes Sr. and Ivan Mayes (Harvel). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, April 9, 2021 at South Bethel Cemetery located 2 Miles West and …
74, passed away on 4/6/2021 in Checotah. Viewing 9-4 Thursday, 4/8/2021 Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 1 PM Friday, 4/9/2021 Texanna Assembly of God Church, Texanna. Burial in Triplett Cemetery. Garrett Family Funeral Home-Checotah.
age 80. QA Inspector. Died April 2nd in Muskogee, OK. Graveside Memorial April 9th at 2:00pm at New Home Cemetery in Peggs, OK.
Thomas "TJ" Earl Smith, Jr., 33, left us 3/31/2021. You may visit him Thursday, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Service of Memory, Friday, 10:00 AM, Macedonia Baptist Church, Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
