Muskogee Police

Assault

2112 Tull St., April 9, domestic, and damage to property. 

Burglaries

300 Rockefeller Drive, April 9, property removed from vehicle.

1511 ½ S. Fourth St., April 8, property removed from residence.

321 E. Okmulgee Ave., April 9, property removed from business.

1628 Baltimore St., April 9, property removed from residence.

Thefts

3143 N. 32nd St., March 11-31, credit card used by someone other than account holder. 

1024 Fremont St., April 8, wallet.

2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 9, debit card used by someone other than account holder. 

3739 Club Estates Drive, #1, April 7-9, property.

1502 Dayton St., April 9, motorcycle.

Vandalism

3602 W. Broadway, April 10, property damaged.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you