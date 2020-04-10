Assault
2112 Tull St., April 9, domestic, and damage to property.
Burglaries
300 Rockefeller Drive, April 9, property removed from vehicle.
1511 ½ S. Fourth St., April 8, property removed from residence.
321 E. Okmulgee Ave., April 9, property removed from business.
1628 Baltimore St., April 9, property removed from residence.
Thefts
3143 N. 32nd St., March 11-31, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
1024 Fremont St., April 8, wallet.
2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 9, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
3739 Club Estates Drive, #1, April 7-9, property.
1502 Dayton St., April 9, motorcycle.
Vandalism
3602 W. Broadway, April 10, property damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.