Muskogee police reports 04.10.23

Assaults
North 27th and Court streets, April 7, domestic.
514 S. O St., April 7, unspecified.
620 Mount Cavalry St., April 5-8, juvenile.
Burglaries
2314 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 17-21, property removed.
Civitan Club, 3301 Gibson St., April 6-7, property removed.
740 N. York St., April 8-9, illegal entry into residence.
1603 Columbus St., April 9, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
500 S. York St., April 1, property removed from building.
2421 S. York St., March 29, identity.
315 N. 17th St., April 7, property removed from residence.
2620 S. Cherokee St., April 7-8, vehicle.
2902 Irving St., Sept. 1, 2022, identity.
2433 Gibson St., April 8, vehicle.
217 East Side Blvd., April 9, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Vandalism
Gospel Rescue Mission, 323 Callahan St., April 8-9, door.
