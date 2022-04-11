Assaults
2619 W. Okmulgee Ave., April 8, threat.
400 E. Smith Ferry Road, April 6, threat.
504 Terrace Place, April 5-8, domestic.
425 Boston St., April 8, unspecified.
3606 W. Lindsey St., April 8, unspecified.
2709 Williams Ave., April 8-9, domestic, with a weapon, and illegal entry of residence.
304 N. York St., April 9, unspecified.
2637 Columbus Ave., April 9, domestic.
818 N. H St., April 10-11, domestic.
Burglaries
1001 N. K St., April 7, property removed from residence.
2036 Robinson Ave., April 3-8, property removed from vehicle.
64 W. Peak Blvd., April 3-8, property removed from storage unit.
511 Baltimore Ave., April 4-9, property removed from residence.
200 S. 32nd St., #103, April 9, property removed from residence.
Thefts
Unknown location, May 2-June 21, 2020, stimulus check removed.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 1-2, checkbooks removed, and checks cashed by someone other than account holder.
207 East Side Blvd., April 9, wallet.
