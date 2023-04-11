Muskogee police reports 04.11.23

Assaults
1923 Monta Ave., April 11, with a gun
2501 Daniel Blvd., April 11, with a gun.
Burglaries
3729 Club Estates Drive #1, April 9, illegal entry into residence.
3300 Border St., March 1-April 10, illegal entry into residence.
305 Baltimore St., April 8, illegal entry into residence.
Net Level Truck & Auto, 1200 N. 43rd St. E, April 1-10, illegal entry into business.
Thefts
Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 8, shoplifting.
Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 7, shoplifting.
4007 Eagle Crest Drive, March 18-April 10, funds.
335 N. 32nd St., April 10, vehicle.
2501 Daniel Blvd., April 11, vehicle.
