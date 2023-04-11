Muskogee police reports 04.11.23

police

Assaults

1923 Monta Ave., April 11, with a gun

2501 Daniel Blvd., April 11, with a gun.

Burglaries

3729 Club Estates Drive #1, April 9, illegal entry into residence.

3300 Border St., March 1-April 10, illegal entry into residence.

305 Baltimore St., April 8, illegal entry into residence.

Net Level Truck & Auto, 1200 N. 43rd St. E, April 1-10, illegal entry into business.

Thefts

Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 8, shoplifting.

Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 7, shoplifting.

4007 Eagle Crest Drive, March 18-April 10, funds.

335 N. 32nd St., April 10, vehicle.

2501 Daniel Blvd., April 11, vehicle.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video