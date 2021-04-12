Assaults
1229 Live Oak St., April 8, domestic, verbal.
704 S. Third St., April 9, unspecified.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 9, with a gun.
521 S. Junction St., April 10, unspecified.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 10, unspecified.
500 Dayton St., #145, April 10, domestic.
501 Dayton St., #510, April 10, domestic.
Burglaries
1301 S. 32nd St., April 9, property removed from vehicle.
316 S. Ninth St., April 10, property removed from residence.
El Charro, 101 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 11, property removed from business.
Thefts
Union Pacific, 1146 N. Mill St., utility trailer.
332 1/2 N. Seventh St., March 15-April 9, property removed from residence, and assault, with a firearm.
South P Street and East Okmulgee Avenue, April 10, property reported stolen recovered.
704 Anthony St., April 10, vehicle.
Family Dollar, 340 East Side Blvd., April 10, property removed from business.
