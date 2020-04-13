Muskogee Police Reports 04.13.20

Assaults
605 S. Seventh St., April 10, domestic.
3200 N. 32nd St., April 11, domestic.
1610 E. Augusta St., April 2-11, threats.
3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., April 11, threats, domestic.
2110 1/2 N. 37th St., April 11, domestic, with a weapon.
407 S. 32nd St., #220, April 13, domestic.
Burglaries
2218 Delaware St., April 10, property removed from vehicle.
1900 Honor Heights Drive, April 11, property removed from vehicle.
815 S. C St., April 11-12, property removed.
2905 Elgin Ave., April 10-13, property removed from residence.
1182 Chestnut St., April 11-12, property removed from vehicle.
1009 Chestnut St., April 12, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 8-9, identity.
2724 Garland St., March 10-April 10, property removed from residence.
923 Fremont St., April 12, property removed from residence.
2415 Chandler Road, April 12, vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.