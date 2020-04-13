Muskogee Police Reports 04.13.20

Assaults

605 S. Seventh St., April 10, domestic.

3200 N. 32nd St., April 11, domestic.

1610 E. Augusta St., April 2-11, threats.

3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., April 11, threats, domestic.

2110 1/2 N. 37th St., April 11, domestic, with a weapon.

407 S. 32nd St., #220, April 13, domestic.

Burglaries

2218 Delaware St., April 10, property removed from vehicle.

1900 Honor Heights Drive, April 11, property removed from vehicle.

815 S. C St., April 11-12, property removed.

2905 Elgin Ave., April 10-13, property removed from residence.

1182 Chestnut St., April 11-12, property removed from vehicle.

1009 Chestnut St., April 12, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 8-9, identity.

2724 Garland St., March 10-April 10, property removed from residence.

923 Fremont St., April 12, property removed from residence.

2415 Chandler Road, April 12, vehicle.

