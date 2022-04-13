Assaults
625 N. K St., April 9-12, threatening phone calls.
904 N. L St., April 12, unspecified.
300 N. 40th St., #1119, April 12, unspecified.
Burglaries
2202 Robinson St., April 9-10, property removed from vehicle.
510 S. Bacone St., April 12, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
300 N. 40th St., #815, April 7, property removed.
313 N. 16th St., April 8, vehicle license plate.
1004 N. 10th St., March 23, property removed from camper.
Family Dollar, 4411 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 16, property removed from business.
313 N. D St., April 12, vehicle.
