Muskogee police reports 04.13.23

Assaults
205 S. 10th St., April 12, domestic.
2109 Columbus St., April 12, domestic.
826 S. York St. 20B, April 12, domestic.
3300 E. Hancock St. E5, April 12, domestic.
114 S. 10th St., April 12, with a gun.
Burglaries
2210 Military Blvd., April 12, property removed from vehicle.
2202 Ward St., April 12, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
AT&T, 3600 N. York St., April 8-12, property removed.
304 N. York St., April 11, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
