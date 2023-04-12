Muskogee police reports 04.13.23

police

Assault

3028 Arline Ave., April 11, unspecified.

Burglary

Arkhola, 1300 S. 43rd St., April 7-10, illegal entry and property removed from business.

Thefts

5024 Denison St., April 7, property removed from vehicle.

702 S. 32nd St., April 7, use of debit card by someone other than account holder.

1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., April 8, check cashed by someone other than account holder.

405 N. 17th St., April 10-11, dogs taken from property.

Vandalism

Muskogee County Head Start, 540 S. Third St., April 7-11, playground equipment.

