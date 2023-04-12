Muskogee police reports 04.13.23

Assault
3028 Arline Ave., April 11, unspecified.
Burglary
Arkhola, 1300 S. 43rd St., April 7-10, illegal entry and property removed from business.
Thefts
5024 Denison St., April 7, property removed from vehicle.
702 S. 32nd St., April 7, use of debit card by someone other than account holder.
1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., April 8, check cashed by someone other than account holder.
405 N. 17th St., April 10-11, dogs taken from property.
Vandalism
Muskogee County Head Start, 540 S. Third St., April 7-11, playground equipment.
