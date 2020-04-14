Muskogee Police Reports 04.14.20

Assaults

209 N. S St., April 14, domestic. 

Thefts

7800 W. Fern Mountain Road, April 13, vehicle reported stolen recovered, identity. 

805 Harris St., April 7-12, property removed. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you