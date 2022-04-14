Assaults
2410 Chandler Road, April 13, with a vehicle.
2415 Chandler Road, April 13, juvenile.
808 Cromwell St., April 13, domestic.
2217 Topeka St., April 13, with a gun.
1010 Indiana St., April 14, unspecified.
Burglary
205 N. Junction St., April 13, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
341 S. 33rd St., April 12-13, credit/debit card removed, and transactions made by someone other than accounty holder.
2208 E. Shawnee Bypass, April 2-13, checks cashed reported bogus.
411 N. 11th St., March 29-April 13, property removed.
515 N. C St., Jan. 1-April 13, mail removed from mailbox, and identity theft.
2000 Woodbine Court, April 13, transactions made using credit/debit card by someone other than account holder.
300 N. 40th St., #1004, April 11, vehicle.
2909 Estelle Ave., April 8, property removed.
