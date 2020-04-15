Muskogee Police reports 04.15.20

Assaults
3210 Cromwell St., April 14, domestic.
3031 Military Blvd., April 14, domestic, threats.
Burglaries
635 W. Martin Luther King St., April 12-14, illegal entry of residence.
1704 Kinney St., April 14, bicycle.
826 S. York St., April 12-14, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
3612 Oklahoma St., March 31-April 14, property.
2116 Dayton St., Feb. 1-3, property removed and pawned, and threats.
2115 E. Broadway, April 14, vehicle.
4326 Columbus St., April 10, vehicle.
Fuel Smart, 4300 Chandler Road, April 15, property removed from business.
