Muskogee police reports 04.15.21

Assaults
3609 E. Shawnee Bypass, April 14, domestic.
2601 W. Broadway, April 14, domestic.
2607 Gibson St., April 14, domestic.
300 N. 40th St., April 14, unspecified.
Burglaries
302 N. 17th St., April 14, property removed from vehicle.
Haley and Loyd Jewelry, 1910 N. York St., April 15, property removed from business.
Thefts
6 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 22, check cashed reported forged.
330 N. Seventh St., April 12-14, utility trailer and lawnmower removed.
City of Muskogee, 2901 Old Shawnee Road, March 8, merchandise charged to business account by someone unauthorized to use account.
