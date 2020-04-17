Muskogee Police reports 04.17.20

Assaults

3010 Denver St. #23, April 16, with a firearm.

140 E. Smith Ferry Road, April 17, domestic. 

Burglaries

501 S. York St., April 16, property removed from vehicle.

Kush Shack, 202 N. 37th St., April 16, attempted illegal entry of business. 

Thefts

706 S. 29th St., April 8, unspecified. 

3300 E. Hancock St., April 13, property removed from residence.

Darren and John's American Pawn, 2002 N. 36th St., April 16, vehicle. 

