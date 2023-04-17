Muskogee police reports 04.17.23

police

Assaults

2304 Daniel St., April 14, juvenile.

216 N. N St., April 14, domestic.

3300 E. Hancock St., April 15, on a police officer.

3005 Columbus St., April 15, domestic

1311 Locust St., April 15, domestic.

300 Rockefeller, April 15, on medical technician.

605 S. Seventh St., April 16, domestic.

2007 1/2 N. 37th St., April 16, domestic.

Burglaries

539 N. C St., April 14, vending machine.

2344 Elmira St., April 16, illegal entry into residence.

Thefts

112 Rodman Circle, Jan. 1-April 14, identity.

112 S. Third St., April 14, identity.

A&P Auto Sales, 348 E. Broadway, April 15, paper tag reported stolen recovered.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 1-15, unspecified.

300 N. 40th St., April 14, firearm.

A&P Auto Sales, 6 E. Shawnee Bypass, April 1-7, paper tag reported stolen recovered.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video