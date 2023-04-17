Muskogee police reports 04.17.23

Assaults
2304 Daniel St., April 14, juvenile.
216 N. N St., April 14, domestic.
3300 E. Hancock St., April 15, on a police officer.
3005 Columbus St., April 15, domestic
1311 Locust St., April 15, domestic.
300 Rockefeller, April 15, on medical technician.
605 S. Seventh St., April 16, domestic.
2007 1/2 N. 37th St., April 16, domestic.
Burglaries
539 N. C St., April 14, vending machine.
2344 Elmira St., April 16, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
112 Rodman Circle, Jan. 1-April 14, identity.
112 S. Third St., April 14, identity.
A&P Auto Sales, 348 E. Broadway, April 15, paper tag reported stolen recovered.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 1-15, unspecified.
300 N. 40th St., April 14, firearm.
A&P Auto Sales, 6 E. Shawnee Bypass, April 1-7, paper tag reported stolen recovered.
