Assaults
1930 Baltimore Ave., April 15, threats.
509 S. Fourth St., Jan. 1-April 16, juveniles.
307 Dayton St., April 16, domestic.
904 N. L St., April 16, threats, and vehicle damaged.
1605 1/2 S. Fourth St., April 17, domestic.
Burglaries
2514 Irving St., April 15-16, property removed from vehicle.
1301 Fredonia St., April 17, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
406 N. 15th St., April 14-15, property removed from residence, and property damaged.
201 S. 33rd St., April 14-15, property removed from parking lot, and property damaged.
2717 W. Broadway, April 1-15, identity.
Georgia-Pacific, 4901 Chandler Road, copper removed from business.
South 26th Street and West Okmulgee Avenue, April 15-16, property reported stolen recovered.
1101 S. 54th St., April 16, property removed from residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.