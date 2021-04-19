Assaults
1308 S. 40th St., #65, April 18, domestic.
914 Chestnut St., April 18, with a gun/knife.
Burglaries
1301 S. York St., April 15-16, property removed from business.
116 S. 30th St., April 16, property removed from vehicle.
3504 Canterbury Ave., April 17, attempted illegal entry of residence.
204 Elmira St., April 17, property removed from vehicle.
420 Elmira St., April 17, property removed from vehicle.
Robbery
3711 Club Estates Drive, April 17, attempt and assault.
Thefts
Dunham's Sports, 2346 E. Shawnee Bypass, April 16, shoplifting.
2114 Hayes St., Feb. 13-April 4, property removed.
2124 Pickens St., April 6-17, identity.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 17, shoplifting.
300 N. 40th St., #1114, April 17-18, property removed from residence.
3600 N. Country Club Road, April 17-18, vehicle.
Vandalism
Aspen Square Inc., 1301 S. York St., April 15, property damaged.
