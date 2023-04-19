Muskogee police reports 04.19.23

Cloudy with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 78F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 9:44 am
police
Thefts
2504 N. Main St., April 14, vehicle.
805 Kershaw Drive, April 18, failure to deliver purchased materials.
Vandalism
1216 Cherry St., April 18, fence.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.