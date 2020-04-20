Muskogee Police reports 04.20.20

Assaults
718 N. Seventh St., April 17, juvenile.
200 N. Country Club Road, April 18, domestic.
525 N. Sixth St., #36, April 19, domestic, verbal.
1620 Avondale St., April 19, domestic, and phone broken.
2113 N. Main St., April 19, threat.
3703 Meadowbrook Drive, April 19, domestic.
Burglaries
1521 Hayes St., March 23-April 17, property.
1717 Houston St., April 13, property.
1301 N. 41st St. E., April 18, property.
2827 Garland Ave., April 19, property removed from storage shed.
1521 Hayes St., April 19, illegal entry of residence.
Unspecified address, April 11-17, copper tubing removed, and property destroyed.
Thefts
Nissan of Muskogee, 841 N. Main St., Feb. 15-April 17, vehicle.
601 Court St., April 7-April 9, check written on account reported closed or frozen.
635 S. 32nd St., April 17, property.
122 S. 30th St., April 17, property.
Vandalism
2504 Peggy Lane, Jan. 30- April 7, property removed and property destroyed.
Pilot Travel Center, 3000 N. 32nd St., April 19, bathroom.
