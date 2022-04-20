Burglary
105 N. York St., March 31-April 8, property removed from residence, and credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
Thefts
2410 Chandler Road, April 14, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
827 S. York St., April 11, property removed.
Vandalism
2612 Elizabeth Ave., April 13, property damaged.
2909 Estelle Ave., April 14, property damaged, and threatening phone calls.
904 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 16, property removed.
