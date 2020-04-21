Muskogee Police Reports 04.21.20

Assault
207 N. 27th St., April 20, domestic.
Burglary
900 N. Main St., April 19, trailer removed.
Theft
Unknown location, April 20, property reported stolen.
Vandalism
2520 S. 32nd St., April 1-14, vehicle window broken.
James "Elwood" Gibson was born on February 11, 1930 in Porum, Oklahoma to Clem and Willie (Guinn) Gibson. He passed away on April 19, 2020 in Muskogee, Oklahoma at the age of 90. He is survived by: One sister: Wilma Wise of Muskogee One niece: Paula Elsky and husband, Allan, of Muskogee, OK …
A graveside service for immediate family members will be held at noon Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Bower Cemetery in Eufaula. Services are under the direction of Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory.
Nancy Ellen Lang, 77, was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to John Stow, Sr. and Mary Maude (Vatterodt) Stow November 11, 1942. She departed this life to be with her heavenly Father April 16, 2020. She was united in marriage to Albert Allen Lang on January 17, 1961 until his passing November …
