Muskogee Police Reports 04.21.20

Assault

207 N. 27th St., April 20, domestic.

Burglary

900 N. Main St., April 19, trailer removed.

Theft

Unknown location, April 20, property reported stolen.

Vandalism

2520 S. 32nd St., April 1-14, vehicle window broken.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you