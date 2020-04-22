Muskogee Police reports 04.22.20

Assault
Unspecified location, April 1-21, juvenile.
Burglaries
615 East Side Blvd., April 20, property removed from storage shed and vehicle.
1001 N. 36th St., April 10-21, property removed from residence.
Thefts
123 N. S St., April 20-21, lawn mowers.
2400 S. Cherokee St., April 21, wallet, charges made to account by someone other than account holder.
204 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 21-24, checks.
2800 block of Elgin Street, April 20, vehicle.
1301 Indianapolis Ave., April 18, property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.