Muskogee Police reports 04.22.20

Assault

Unspecified location, April 1-21, juvenile.

Burglaries

615 East Side Blvd., April 20, property removed from storage shed and vehicle.

1001 N. 36th St., April 10-21, property removed from residence.

Thefts

123 N. S St., April 20-21, lawn mowers.

2400 S. Cherokee St., April 21, wallet, charges made to account by someone other than account holder. 

204 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 21-24, checks.

2800 block of Elgin Street, April 20, vehicle.

1301 Indianapolis Ave., April 18, property.

