MPD

Assaults

1215 N. Edmond St., April 21, juveniles.

413 Burbank St., April 21, juvenile.

Burglary

1008 N. Anthony St., April 15-16, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

2407 Sarah Lane, April 14, property removed.

201 S. 33rd St. S., #711, April 14-19, catalytic converter removed from vehicle.

425 S. 13th St., April 18, phone removed from vehicle.

Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 18, shoplifting.

2418 Elgin St., April 20-21, property removed from residence.

Broadway Liquor, 3116 W. Broadway, April 21, attempted shoplifting.

South Eighth Street and West Okmulgee Avenue, April 22, gun reported stolen recovered.

