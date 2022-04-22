Assaults
1215 N. Edmond St., April 21, juveniles.
413 Burbank St., April 21, juvenile.
Burglary
1008 N. Anthony St., April 15-16, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
2407 Sarah Lane, April 14, property removed.
201 S. 33rd St. S., #711, April 14-19, catalytic converter removed from vehicle.
425 S. 13th St., April 18, phone removed from vehicle.
Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 18, shoplifting.
2418 Elgin St., April 20-21, property removed from residence.
Broadway Liquor, 3116 W. Broadway, April 21, attempted shoplifting.
South Eighth Street and West Okmulgee Avenue, April 22, gun reported stolen recovered.
