Muskogee police reports 04.24.23

Assaults
1545 N. 17th St., Aug. 1-Jan. 29, domestic.
433 N. 17th St., April 20, with a weapon.
1011 N. H St., April 22, with a weapon.
904 S. Virginia St., April 22, with a firearm.
2612 W. Broadway, April 23, domestic with a brick.
Burglaries
2910 Estelle St., Jan. 18-April 19, property removed from residence.
2622 Court St., April 19, illegal entry into residence.
305 Baltimore Ave., April 19-20, property removed from residence.
1502 Hayes St., March 1-April 21, property removed from residence.
1700 S. Cherokee St., April 22, illegal entry into residence.
Casey's General Store, 3607 Chandler Road, April 23, illegal entry into business and property removed.
509 Dorchester St., April 23, illegal entry into residence.
2904 W. Broadway, April 23, illegal entry into residence.
2603 Estelle St., April 17-18, illegal entry into residence.
618 N. E St., April 23-24, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
Marvin's Mowers and More, 2000 N. York St., April 19, mower.
Remedy Health, 212 S. 38th St., April 18-20, property removed from residence.
2005 N. Main St., April 20, credit used by someone other than account holder.
2007 1/2 N. 37th St., April 20, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
1213 W. Okmulgee Ave., April 1-7, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
PC Landing Zone, 803 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 19, non-payment of service.
76 E. Peak Blvd., April 19, property removed from residence.
950 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 19, identity.
Family Dollar, 4411 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 20-28, money.
Boost Mobile, 219 N. 32nd St., April 21, property removed from business.
300 N. 40th St., Jan 1-April 21, identity.
840 Altamont St., April 22, property reported lost recovered.
4400 Gibson St., April 22, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
922 S. 21st St., April 22, property removed from residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.