Assaults
221 N. 32nd St., April 21, threats.
708 Emporia St., April 21, threats.
519 Queens Road, April 23, domestic.
6031 Oklahoma St., April 9-23, juveniles.
625 S. B St., April 24, domestic.
Burglaries
1158 Cherry St., April 21-22, illegal entry of residence.
1805 Carver Ave., April 23, property removed from residence.
3300 E. Hancock St., April 22-23, illegal entry of residence.
952 S. 32nd St., April 24, attempted illegal entry of residence, and threats.
Thefts
Walgreens, 100 N. 32nd St., April 1, shoplifting.
323 Callahan St., April 21-23, vehicle.
Braum's, 701 S. 32nd St., April 23, property removed from restaurant.
2218 Jefferson St., April 24, vehicle tag.
567 N. Seventh St., April 21, two bicycles removed.
Vandalism
2612 Elizabeth St., April 19, vehicle damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.