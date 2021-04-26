MPD

Assaults

South Eighth and Fremont streets, April 24, domestic.

East Side Boulevard and Lawrence Street, April 25, unspecified.

1202 Walnut St., April 26, juvenile.

Burglaries

1701 Irving St., April 21-22, property removed from residence.

Robbery

348 E. Broadway, #12, April 23, assault, and property removed.

1235 Ash St., April 25, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

5100 E. 22nd St., April 20-22, copper removed from residence.

2301 Court St., April 22, property removed from residence.

530 N. 12th St., April 22-23, property removed from residence.

3120 N. Country Club Road, Jan. 11-April 23, check reported forged.

Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, April 23, attempt to return property reported stolen.

900 S. 32nd St., April 23-24, vehicle.

305 Honor Heights Drive, April 24, property removed from residence.

1505 Elgin St., April 24-25, vehicle reported stolen recovered.

