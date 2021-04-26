Assaults
South Eighth and Fremont streets, April 24, domestic.
East Side Boulevard and Lawrence Street, April 25, unspecified.
1202 Walnut St., April 26, juvenile.
Burglaries
1701 Irving St., April 21-22, property removed from residence.
Robbery
348 E. Broadway, #12, April 23, assault, and property removed.
1235 Ash St., April 25, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
5100 E. 22nd St., April 20-22, copper removed from residence.
2301 Court St., April 22, property removed from residence.
530 N. 12th St., April 22-23, property removed from residence.
3120 N. Country Club Road, Jan. 11-April 23, check reported forged.
Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, April 23, attempt to return property reported stolen.
900 S. 32nd St., April 23-24, vehicle.
305 Honor Heights Drive, April 24, property removed from residence.
1505 Elgin St., April 24-25, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
