Muskogee police reports 04.26.23

Assaults
2301 Court St., Feb. 1-April 24, juvenile.
4106 Helena Drive, April 25, domestic.
Burglary
3603 Club Estates Drive #11, April 23, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
2703 Estelle St., April 25, vehicle.
1011 Honor Heights Drive, Nov. 1-April 25, property removed from business.
Unknown, April 21-25, identity.
1517 Boston Ave., April 25, property removed from residence.
600 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 26-Sept. 2, property removed from vehicle.
