Muskogee police reports 04.26.23

police

Assaults

2301 Court St., Feb. 1-April 24, juvenile.

4106 Helena Drive, April 25, domestic.

Burglary

3603 Club Estates Drive #11, April 23, illegal entry into residence.

Thefts

2703 Estelle St., April 25, vehicle.

1011 Honor Heights Drive, Nov. 1-April 25, property removed from business.

Unknown, April 21-25, identity.

1517 Boston Ave., April 25, property removed from residence.

600 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 26-Sept. 2, property removed from vehicle.

