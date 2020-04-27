Muskogee Police Reports 04.27.20

Assaults
315 1/2 N. D St., April 25, domestic.
Unspecified location, April 25, domestic.
718 N. Seventh St., April 26, firearm.
Burglaries
2210 Military Blvd., April 17-24, property removed from vehicle.
805 Rutherford St., April 10-24, property removed from residence.
3504 Delaware St., April 23-24, property removed from vehicle.
1004 N. 10th St., April 23-24, illegal entry of residence.
1513 N. 48th St., April 25, property removed from vehicle.
