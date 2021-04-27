MPD

Assault

1101 E. Holden St., April 26, domestic.

Burglary

500 Dayton St., April 24-26, property removed from vehicle, and debit cards used by someone other than account holder.

Thefts

1102 Walnut St., April 25, mail removed.

702 Texas St., April 20-26, identity.

Unknown location, April 13, food stamp card removed and used by someone other than account holder.

2419 Irving St., April 25, purse removed from porch.

3230 E. Shawnee Bypass, checkbook removed and checks cashed by someone other than account holder.

