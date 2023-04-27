Muskogee police reports 04.27.23

Assaults
300 E. Smith Ferry Road, Oct. 4, threat.
2301 Denver St., April 26, domestic.
1931 Sallie St., April 27, with a knife.
Burglaries
2416 E. Shawnee Bypass, April 25, property removed from vehicle.
224 S. D St., April 25, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
719 S. Seventh St., April 26, property removed from residence.
215 State St., March 27-April 26, checks cashed by someone other than account holder.
1203 Houston St., April 2, vehicle.
6 Shooter Auto Repair, 2235 N. 32nd St., April 26, property removed from business.
1333 N. Edmond St., July 1-Sept. 30, trailer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.