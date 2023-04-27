Muskogee police reports 04.27.23

Assaults

300 E. Smith Ferry Road, Oct. 4, threat.

2301 Denver St., April 26, domestic.

1931 Sallie St., April 27, with a knife.

Burglaries

2416 E. Shawnee Bypass, April 25, property removed from vehicle.

224 S. D St., April 25, illegal entry into residence.

Thefts

719 S. Seventh St., April 26, property removed from residence.

215 State St., March 27-April 26, checks cashed by someone other than account holder.

1203 Houston St., April 2, vehicle.

6 Shooter Auto Repair, 2235 N. 32nd St., April 26, property removed from business.

1333 N. Edmond St., July 1-Sept. 30, trailer.

