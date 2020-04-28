Muskogee Police reports 04.28.20

Assaults
705 Osage St., April 25, domestic.
3800 Dal-Tile Road, April 26, with a firearm.
4315 W. Okmulgee Ave., #106, April 27, domestic.
Burglaries
306 N. P St., April 22, property removed from residence.
2116 Old Shawnee Road, April 26, property removed from storage unit.
801 N. 24th St., April 27, property removed from residence.
3731 Club Estates Drive, #1, April 22, illegal entry of residence.
3633 Club Estates Drive, #8, April 27, illegal entry of vehicle.
3633 Club Estates Drive, #7, April 27, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
4530 Gulick St., April 23-25, identity.
1919 N. 32nd St., April 27, vehicle.
32nd Street and Harris Road, April 28, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
