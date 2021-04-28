Assaults
3508 Oklahoma St., April 26, domestic.
217 S. D St., April 27, domestic.
1314 Walnut St., April 27, domestic.
400 N. 13th St., April 27, domestic.
Burglary
Blue Night, 4711 E. Second St., April 27, illegal entry of business.
Thefts
Aceco Rental and Sales, 1125 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 21, bill accepted at business reported to be counterfeit.
1215 Foxcroft Circle, April 27, truck reported stolen recovered.
Vandalism
Hilldale High School, 300 Smith Ferry Road, April 23, door spray painted.
4400 Gibson St., April 25, vehicle paint scratched.
