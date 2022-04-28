MPD

Assault

2109 N. Main St., #202, April 27, domestic.

Thefts

408 N. 35th St., April 26, vehicle.

Nissan of Muskogee, 841 N. Main St., April 22-27, two vehicles.

James Hodge Hyundai, 1330 N. Main St., April 26-27, vehicle.

436 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 15, phone.

2315 E. Augusta St., Jan. 1-24, identity, property removed from building.

206 N. Edmond St., April 14, tow hitch removed from vehicle.

1012 Boston St., April 21, property removed from residence.

