Assaults

300 Rockefeller Drive, April 27, threat.

400 E. Smith Ferry Road, April 26, threat.

1621 Irving St., Nov. 13-April 27, juvenile.

North D Street and East Broadway, April 27, unspecified.

820 Rutherford St., April 28, juvenile.

Burglaries

4404 Girard St., April 26-27, property removed from vehicle.

725 Columbus St., April 27, illegal entry into residence.

Thefts

1505 Elgin St., April 8, identity.

905 S. K St., April 27, Vehicle reported stolen recovered, property removed from vehicle.

