Assaults
300 Rockefeller Drive, April 27, threat.
400 E. Smith Ferry Road, April 26, threat.
1621 Irving St., Nov. 13-April 27, juvenile.
North D Street and East Broadway, April 27, unspecified.
820 Rutherford St., April 28, juvenile.
Burglaries
4404 Girard St., April 26-27, property removed from vehicle.
725 Columbus St., April 27, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
1505 Elgin St., April 8, identity.
905 S. K St., April 27, Vehicle reported stolen recovered, property removed from vehicle.
