Muskogee Police reports 04.29.20

Assaults

1511 1/2 S. Fourth St., April 27, with a bat.

2121 N. Main St., April 28, with a firearm.

Spaulding Boulevard and Geneva Street, with a gun.

Burglaries

2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 27-28, property removed from vehicle.

545 N. Sixth St., April 23, property removed from vehicle.

3804 Fondulac St., April 27, illegal entry of residence. 

Thefts

Unspecified location, April 21-27, identity.

810 Cromwell St., April 28, property.

1425 N. York St., April 27, property.

2901 S. 26th St., April 18-27, identity.

2715 Oklahoma St., April 28, identity. 

