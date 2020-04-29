Muskogee Police reports 04.29.20

Assaults
1511 1/2 S. Fourth St., April 27, with a bat.
2121 N. Main St., April 28, with a firearm.
Spaulding Boulevard and Geneva Street, with a gun.
Burglaries
2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 27-28, property removed from vehicle.
545 N. Sixth St., April 23, property removed from vehicle.
3804 Fondulac St., April 27, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
Unspecified location, April 21-27, identity.
810 Cromwell St., April 28, property.
1425 N. York St., April 27, property.
2901 S. 26th St., April 18-27, identity.
2715 Oklahoma St., April 28, identity.
