Assaults
402 N. S St., April 28, juvenile.
2000 Estelle Ave., April 28, threats.
Burglary
600 N. Country Club Road, April 22-23, property removed from vehicle, vehicle damaged.
Thefts
228 N. R St., April 27, property removed from residence.
Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 27-April 26, property removed from business.
South Seventh and Columbus streets, April 29, identity.
1012 Boston Ave., April 21, property removed.
Muskogee County Community Action, 2400 Hilldale Springs Drive, April 22-25, trailer removed, vehicles damaged.
3607 Chandler Road, April 22, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
1010 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 23, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
2201 E. Woodland Circle, April 9, license plate.
3405 Park Place N., April 26, identity.
