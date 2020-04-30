Muskogee Police reports 04.30.20

Assaults

507 N. Seventh St., April 29, domestic.

134 Independence Ave., April 29, juvenile.

601 Francis St., April 30, domestic. 

Burglaries

909 Elgin Ave., April 29, property removed from residence. 

Theft

525 N. Sixth St. 29, April 26-29, property.

