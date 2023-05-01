Muskogee police reports 05.01.23

Assaults

605 Cumberland St., April 27-28, juvenile.

2411 Daniel St., April 28, domestic.

413 N. 12 St., April 18, domestic.

1600 N. 32nd St., April 28, with a weapon.

2400 W. Okmulgee Ave., April 29, threat.

5504 Tennyson, April 29, domestic.

1109 N. B St., April 29, domestic.

2903 Keetoowah St., April 30, domestic.

629 E. Okmulgee Ave., April 30, domestic.

709 S. D St., April 30, domestic.

3010 Denver St. #7, May 1, domestic.

Burglary

407 S. L St., April 28, illegal entry into residence.

Thefts

CareSource LLC, April 1-28, license plates.

501 Fredonia St., April 20-28, identity.

2815 W. Broadway, April 28, vehicles.

O'Reilly's Auto Parts, 220 N. 32nd St., money.

2300 S. 32nd St., April 29, vehicle.

