Muskogee police reports 05.01.23

Assaults
605 Cumberland St., April 27-28, juvenile.
2411 Daniel St., April 28, domestic.
413 N. 12 St., April 18, domestic.
1600 N. 32nd St., April 28, with a weapon.
2400 W. Okmulgee Ave., April 29, threat.
5504 Tennyson, April 29, domestic.
1109 N. B St., April 29, domestic.
2903 Keetoowah St., April 30, domestic.
629 E. Okmulgee Ave., April 30, domestic.
709 S. D St., April 30, domestic.
3010 Denver St. #7, May 1, domestic.
Burglary
407 S. L St., April 28, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
CareSource LLC, April 1-28, license plates.
501 Fredonia St., April 20-28, identity.
2815 W. Broadway, April 28, vehicles.
O'Reilly's Auto Parts, 220 N. 32nd St., money.
2300 S. 32nd St., April 29, vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.