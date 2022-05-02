Assaults
2315 E. Augusta St., April 27-29, domestic.
32nd and Hancock streets, April 29, domestic.
501 N. Main St., April 29, unspecified.
2813 Monta Place, April 30, domestic.
2019 Haskell Blvd., April 29, domestic, with a firearm, threats.
122 S. Third St., April 28-30, domestic.
2008 Elgin St., April 22-May 5, threatening phone calls.
501 N. Main St., April 30, with a weapon.
1307 S. 39th St., #25, May 2, threats.
1402 N. 33rd St., May 2, domestic.
Burglaries
2200 Fairway Drive, April 28-29, property removed from yard.
64 E. Peak Blvd., April 1-29, property removed from storage building.
3230 E. Shawnee Bypass, April 30, property removed from residence.
St. Mark Baptist Church, 1020 S. Second St., April 30, illegal entry of property.
2100 Monta Ave., May 1, illegal entry of residence, and assault, domestic.
Thefts
South 32nd and Arline streets, April 22, vehicle.
304 Barclay Road, April 30, property removed from porch.
Family Dollar, 111 N. 24th St., April 30, property removed.
300 Rockefeller Drive, April 29-May 2, wallet and credit/debit card removed, and credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
Pilot, 3000 N. 32nd St., May 1, purchase paid for with bill reported counterfeit.
Vandalism
64 E. Peak Blvd., April 26-29, property damaged, and property removed.
1309 S. 35th St., April 29-30, property damaged, and assault, domestic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.