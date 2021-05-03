Assaults
1010 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 30, with vehicle and pepper spray.
1727 US 62 E, April 29, threatening communication.
1615 Hayes St., April 30, threats.
Court and 30th streets, April 30, with a firearm.
911 N. J St., April 30, unspecified.
North Main and Iola streets, May 20, unspecified.
2433 Columbus Ave., May 1, unspecified, and threats.
Burglaries
64 E. Peak Blvd., April 27-May 1, illegal entry of storage unit.
723 Columbus Ave., April 30-May 1, property removed from residence.
827 S. York St., #39, May 1, property removed from residence.
Aspen Mini Storage, 1301 S. York St., May 1-2, illegal entry of storage unit.
Thefts
3133 Azalea Park Drive, April 29, vehicle.
1711 Turner St., April 22, identity.
Unspecified location, April 30-May 1, gift cards.
603 E. Okmulgee Ave., May 1-2, vehicle.
Junction and Fremont streets, May 2, identity.
Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 E. 41st St. E., April 30, computer.
Vandalism
Oklahoma Natural Gas, 2626 Border St., April 30, fence cut and attempt to cut exhaust filter from truck.
