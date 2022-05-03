Assaults
1161 E. Chestnut St., April 27-28, threatening phone calls.
1235 N. F St., April 30, domestic.
Burglaries
First Baptist Church of Muskogee, 111 S. Seventh St., April 26, bicycles and toys removed from shed, and property destroyed.
Guardian Asset Management, 401 N. 53rd St., March 31-May 2, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
5940 Rolling Oaks Lane, Dec. 5-18, check.
Stop-n-Go, 803 N. York St., gas removed from business.
1152 N. York St., April 25-28, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
City of Muskogee, 520 Court St., April 14-28, trailer hitch removed from vehicle.
Harbor Freight, 2312 E. Shawnee Bypass, May 2, shoplifting.
5107 W. Broadway, May 2, vehicle.
P&H Supply, 1200 S. Main St., May 2-3, vehicle.
