Muskogee Police reports 05.04.20

Assaults
1919 N. 32nd St., April 30, domestic, verbal threats.
4320 W. Broadway, May 1, domestic.
1320 Ash St., May 1, domestic.
521 S. Second St., May 2, domestic.
316 N. M St., May 2, juvenile.
4717 W. Broadway, May 2, domestic.
223 N. Third St., May 3, domestic, and money removed.
204 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 3, unspecified.
316 S. Ninth St., May 4, domestic, with a knife.
Burglary
2116 Old Shawnee Road, property removed from storage unit.
Thefts
3731 Club Estates Drive, #102, April 29, property removed from vehicle.
4208 Palm Ave., April 30-May 1, identity.
343 E. Okmulgee Ave., March 1-April 24, property removed.
524 Cumberland Drive, April 29-May 1, identity.
112 S. Third St., May 2, identity.
2315 E. Augusta Ave., May 1-2, vehicle.
2010 Ridge Ave., April 28-May 2, vehicle.
407 S. 32nd St., May 3, property removed.
Vandalism
112 N. Seventh St., April 30-May 1, property destroyed.
Lawrence Street Baptist Church, 2207 Lawrence St., April 26-May 3, air conditioners damaged.
2605 Ruth St., May 2, residence shot at.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.