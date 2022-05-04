MPD

Assault

North 26th and Columbus streets, May 3, with a gun.

Burglaries

3300 Border St., May 1, property removed from building.

3739 Eufaula Ave., April 25-May 3, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

301 S. York St., May 1, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.

Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 2, shoplifting.

207 N. S St., May 1-3, property removed from trailer.

3407 Hyde Park Ave., April 13-May 4, identity.

