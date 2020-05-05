Muskogee Police Reports 05.05.20

Assaults
114 York Village Drive, #4, May 4, domestic.
127 Butler St., May 3, domestic, threats.
215 State St., May 4, threats.
44th Street and Broadway, May 5, with a knife.
Burglaries
Oklahoma School for the Blind, 3420 Gibson St., May 1-4, property removed from business.
200 N. Country Club Road, #106, May 4, property removed from vehicle.
Theft
200 N. Country Club Road, April 15-May 4, purchases made using debit card by someone other than account holder.
