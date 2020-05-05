Muskogee Police Reports 05.05.20

Assaults

114 York Village Drive, #4, May 4, domestic.

127 Butler St., May 3, domestic, threats.

215 State St., May 4, threats.

44th Street and Broadway, May 5, with a knife.

Burglaries

Oklahoma School for the Blind, 3420 Gibson St., May 1-4, property removed from business.

200 N. Country Club Road, #106, May 4, property removed from vehicle.

Theft

200 N. Country Club Road, April 15-May 4, purchases made using debit card by someone other than account holder.

