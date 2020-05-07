Muskogee Police Reports 05.07.20

Burglaries

1314 Monta Ave., May 6, property removed from vehicle, and vehicle damaged.

1211 Live Oak St., Jan. 1-May 6, property removed from residence.

Thefts

Unknown location, May 1-6, identities.

Springs Nursing Home, 5800 W. Okmulgee Ave., April 30-May 2, property removed from business.

900 E. Okmulgee Ave., May 4, property removed.

400 W. Broadway, May 1-6, identity.

Muskogee Federal Credit Union, 1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, check reported counterfeit cashed.

