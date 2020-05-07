Muskogee Police Reports 05.07.20

Burglaries
1314 Monta Ave., May 6, property removed from vehicle, and vehicle damaged.
1211 Live Oak St., Jan. 1-May 6, property removed from residence.
Thefts
Unknown location, May 1-6, identities.
Springs Nursing Home, 5800 W. Okmulgee Ave., April 30-May 2, property removed from business.
900 E. Okmulgee Ave., May 4, property removed.
400 W. Broadway, May 1-6, identity.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union, 1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, check reported counterfeit cashed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.