Assaults
1512 Denver St., May 6, domestic, with hands.
3031 Military Blvd., May 6, juvenile, with hands.
505 Lawrence St., May 6, threatening letters, and windows broken.
Thefts
300 Rockefeller Drive, April 22-May 6, attempt to cash check by someone other than account holder.
Dollar General, 4015 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 6, shoplifting.
2205 S. 27th Place, May 6, billfold removed from residence, and credit card used by someone other than account holder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.