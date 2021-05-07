MPD

Assaults

1512 Denver St., May 6, domestic, with hands.

3031 Military Blvd., May 6, juvenile, with hands.

505 Lawrence St., May 6, threatening letters, and windows broken.

Thefts

300 Rockefeller Drive, April 22-May 6, attempt to cash check by someone other than account holder.

Dollar General, 4015 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 6, shoplifting.

2205 S. 27th Place, May 6, billfold removed from residence, and credit card used by someone other than account holder.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you