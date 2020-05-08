Muskogee Police Reports 05.08.20

Assault

717 N. 25th St., May 7, unspecified.

Thefts

212 Dover Road, May 7, identity.

Unknown location, May 6-7, debit card used by someone other than account holder.

State of Oklahoma, 717 N. 25th St., May 7, food stamp card sold.

