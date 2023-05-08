Muskogee police reports 05.08.23

Assaults
400 E. Smith Ferry Road, May 5, threat.
1519 S. Fifth St., May 3-6, threat with bat, knife.
Denver and Junction streets, May 6, threat with a gun.
2418 Manitou St., May 6, domestic.
415 Fairfax, May 7, domestic.
2925 W. Broadway, May 7, domestic.
2204 Baltimore St., May 8, with weapon.
Burglary
2116 Dayton St., May 5, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
120 S. 54th St., May 3, property removed from residence.
Stay at Home Service, 107 N. 37th St., May 3, property removed.
5215 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 5, property reported stolen recovered.
Mazzio's West, 3030 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 5, attempt to pay with bill reported as counterfeit.
1101 Ash St., May 5-6, property removed from residence.
